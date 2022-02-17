A Japanese man in his 50s was detained by Chinese authorities in Shanghai last December possibly over spying allegations, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Thursday.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai received information in December that the man was detained for an alleged violation of domestic law in China, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The Japanese government “has been pressing the Chinese side on various occasions to release the man at an early date,” Matsuno said.

He added that Japan has not received word from the Chinese side that the man is in poor health. Japan has been asking China for a meeting with the man and will conduct support measures, including contact with his family, Matsuno said.

The detention deals a blow to relations between Japan and China as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

It is the first confirmed case of Chinese authorities detaining a Japanese national since a Hokkaido University professor was taken into custody in Beijing in September 2019 and released in November that year.

In China, where a counterespionage law took effect in 2014, at least 15 Japanese nationals have been detained since 2015 for spying or other charges. Nine of them have received prison sentences, and one is still on trial.

Three people have returned to Japan after serving prison terms. A man in his 70s from Hokkaido, who was detained in Beijing in 2015, died due to illness this month while serving a 12-year prison term.

Referring to the death, Matsuno said Japan had been asking China to allow the man to return home at an early date for humanitarian reasons due to his illness.

“It’s very regrettable that the man had died without being able to return home, and we protested to the Chinese side,” Matsuno said.