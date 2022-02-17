Tokyo reported 24 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, the most this year, even as daily new cases declined week-on-week for the ninth straight day.

The capital confirmed 17,864 new cases Thursday, down 1,027 from a week before. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 14,936.1, compared to 17,849.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s standards remained unchanged from Wednesday at 81.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 230 new fatalities caused by COVID-19, topping 200 for the second straight day, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by 41 from the previous day to 1,444.

The daily number of COVID-19 fatalities hit a record high of 236 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s figure, the second-highest on record, included 38 in Osaka Prefecture, 24 in Hyogo Prefecture and 21 in Tokyo.

The death toll has been climbing at an accelerating pace so far this month. The daily fatality total exceeded 100 for 10 days in a row through Wednesday.

While most fatalities have been among the elderly, the city of Saitama announced Wednesday that a male teenage student with no underlying condition who tested positive on Feb. 3 died on Feb. 9. He did not regain consciousness after his health suddenly deteriorated on Feb. 7. His death cause was disseminated intravascular coagulation, in which clots form in blood vessels.