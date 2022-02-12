With nearly three-fourths of Japan’s 47 prefectures under a COVID quasi-emergency set to last until early March for some, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plans to reopen the economy next month are facing headwinds as infections remain at record levels.

The current quasi-emergency designation began on Jan. 9 as the sixth wave of infections took hold, with the measure first covering three prefectures — Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi — and later expanded to more than 30 prefectures, including Tokyo.

On Thursday, the government decided to extend the designation for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures for three weeks until March 6, while Kochi Prefecture was added to the quasi-emergency list Saturday for the same duration.

Many in the Kishida administration believe the status for 22 other prefectures will also be extended for the same period.

Despite the extensions, effective measures to quell the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant have yet to be found.

Still, the government is apparently considering a plan to fully lift the quasi-emergency shortly before the March 31 conclusion of the 2021 fiscal year.

“We want to fully change the phase to realize a V-shaped recovery of the Japanese economy,” a source close to the prime minister said.

Currently, the infection situation remains severe throughout the country.

As of Wednesday, just 10 of the 36 prefectures subject to the quasi-emergency — Gunma, Niigata, Nagano, Shimane, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Okinawa — had seen decreases in their seven-day average of new cases.

In addition, the daily number of new COVID-19 deaths nationwide has topped 100 in recent days — a level higher than the peak of 89 marked during the fifth wave last summer.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Lower House steering committee, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of the government’s COVID-19 response, ruled out the idea of a full-fledged virus state of emergency despite calls by some prefectural governors leaving open such a possibility.

“We are not in a situation where we are realistically considering” a state of emergency, he said, apparently concerned that the government could be heavily criticized if strong countermeasures are put into place.

More onerous measures targeting the omicron variant have not been floated by the government, which has instead revised its basic policy in the fight against COVID-19, a move adopted by a panel of experts Thursday. This included stepped-up measures at schools and preschool facilities.

Critics, however, have said this remains insufficient in combating the omicron variant.

“We have no choice but to continue fine-tuning” existing measures, an official at the Prime Minister’s Office said.

At Thursday’s panel of experts meetibg, some participants voiced concerns over a possible resurgence in new cases with the emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, dubbed “stealth omicron.”

Shigeru Omi, who heads the panel, urged people not to lower their guard and that because the virus “continues to evolve,” a single major policy will not “enable us to deal with the situation for the time being.”