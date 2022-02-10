Tokyo police filed charges against a 19-year-old female student and a system engineer in his 20s on Thursday over the leaking of questions from this year’s unified university entrance examinations — allegedly while the tests were taking place.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s filing with the public prosecutor accused the two of fraudulent obstruction of business. Both parties have admitted to the charges, with the woman — a resident of Osaka Prefecture — saying in police questioning that she had “done something terrible.”

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations (NCUEE) said Thursday that it had determined the previous day that the woman cheated during the tests and that she ultimately failed the exam.

The woman is suspected of sending images of questions for the “World History B” section of the test using the chat function of the Skype app — specifically questions regarding geography, history and civics — around 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, the first day of the two-day exams. The male system engineer allegedly received a video of the exam questions captured by the woman and sent out still images from the video to a current university student who would send back answers to the questions to the woman before the end of the test time, not knowing that they were from the unified exams.

The university student became acquainted with the woman through a website matching tutors with students, where she pretended to be a high school second-grader. The woman asked for the questions to be solved so that she could determine the student’s ability as a home tutor candidate.

The NCUEE reported the case to the police after learning of the leak.

The woman went to the Marugame Police Station in Kagawa Prefecture on the morning of Jan. 27, accompanied by her family, where she admitted the accusations.

“I wasn’t confident in myself,” she told police. “I wanted to go to a prestigious private university in Tokyo.”

The woman said that she captured the video of the questions with her smartphone tucked in the sleeve of her jacket and sent the images to four university students with the help of the system engineer.

“The only subject I cheated on was World History B,” she told police.

The police investigated the incident based on the woman’s confessions and conducted tests recreating the cheating method she used. It also looked into the supervision protocols of the exam site.