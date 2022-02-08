The health ministry said it will advise hospitals to actively consider releasing COVID-19 patients as early as four days after hospitalization if they do not require oxygen or are not in a worse condition.

Starting from the day following the date of admission, the ministry says patients not in need of supplemental oxygen, or those whose symptoms have not worsened on the fourth day or later, as having a lower chance of becoming severely ill.

The recommendation to allow coronavirus patients to start recovering at home or change hospitals early is intended to prevent an increase of patients from causing a strain on medical resources, including hospital beds.

As for elderly patients, however, the ministry will urge hospitals to exercise caution.

In principle, COVID-19 patients who do not need ventilator support or other advanced medical treatment are allowed to leave the hospital 10 days after the start of their symptoms. The health ministry has already been allowing such inpatients to change hospitals, move to designated accommodation facilities or return home for recovery earlier if the doctor judges that chances of becoming seriously ill are low.

This time, the ministry offered a guide for making the judgment to shorten the duration of hospitalization. The recommended shortest duration was set at four days as only 0.9% of 1,321 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals under the National Hospital Organization between Jan. 5 to 28 developed symptoms requiring oxygen administration or those whose symptoms worsen on the fourth day of hospitalization or later.