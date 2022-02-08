Tokyo confirmed 17,113 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the most for a Tuesday, with the spread of highly contagious omicron variant showing no signs of slowing

The daily count stayed above 10,000 for the 15th consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by three from Monday to 51.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 18,575.0, compared to 15,397.0 a week before. Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the capital.

On Monday, 68,039 new cases were confirmed across the nation. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by nine from Sunday to 1,143.

The number of new deaths on Monday more than doubled to 113 from 47 a week before. The new fatalities included 16 in Osaka Prefecture and nine each in Hokkaido and Shizuoka and Kagoshima prefectures.