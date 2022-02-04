Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Friday affirmed the importance of a strong bilateral alliance in their first meeting, at a time when the two nations face challenges ranging from a nuclear-armed North Korea to an assertive China.

During the meeting at his office, Kishida said the appointment of Emanuel, who is “greatly trusted” by U.S. President Joe Biden, symbolizes the ironclad nature of the alliance.

“I hope for your success in various fields and areas during your term in Japan to further enhance the Japan-U.S. relationship,” the prime minister said.

Emanuel, who has close ties with Biden and served as a top aide to former President Barack Obama, arrived in Japan on Jan. 23 to fill a post that had been vacant since William Hagerty stepped down in July 2019.

Emanuel told reporters afterward he will work “wholeheartedly” for the alliance so that it continues to build on its strong foundation and for the Indo-Pacific region.

His ambassadorship comes as the Biden administration increases its focus on the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s growing military and economic influence is escalating regional tensions.

Kishida and Emanuel agreed to continue bilateral coordination on China and North Korea issues, including the long-standing issue of Pyongyang’s abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel presents Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs jerseys to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday in Tokyo. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

They will also work toward realizing a world free of nuclear weapons, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Elected from Hiroshima, Kishida has placed importance on nuclear disarmament.

On the economic front, Emanuel praised the prime minister’s economic policy during the roughly 35-minute meeting, comparing it with Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan as both programs are focused on investing in people.

Emanuel, who served as Chicago mayor, gave Kishida uniforms for Major League Baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs and the White Sox, with the prime minister’s name and the number 100 on the back.

“I know of your love and affection for baseball and the Hiroshima Carp,” Emanuel said. “You are the 100th,” the envoy said, referring to Kishida becoming Japan’s 100th prime minister in October.

Prior to Kishida, the ambassador met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and discussed bilateral cooperation on regional issues such as North Korea and China, according to the Foreign Ministry.