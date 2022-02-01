Tokyo's hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients came to 50.7% on Tuesday, as the capital reported 14,445 new cases, topping the 10,000 mark for the eighth straight day.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike had earlier said the metropolitan government would consider asking the central government to place it under a full state of emergency if the bed occupancy rate exceeded 50%, but the central government remains cautious about issuing a fresh emergency as the number of severely ill patients remains low.

The number of severe cases came to 29 on Tuesday, up by three from Monday, while the bed occupancy rate for severely ill COVID-19 patients was at 5.5%. Five new deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the capital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday ruled out declaring an emergency, at least for now.

Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture reported 11,881 new cases Tuesday, a record high figure for the prefecture, with 18 new deaths confirmed.

Record figures were also reported in other prefectures, including Aichi at 5,751 cases, Okayama at 1,055 and Kagoshima at 744.

On Monday, 60,837 new cases were reported across the nation. Seriously ill coronavirus patients came to 783, up by 16 from Sunday, while 48 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead on Monday.