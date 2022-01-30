The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 15,895 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the capital neared a key threshold for requesting a virus state of emergency.

The figure was up 6,427 from a week earlier, topping 10,000 for the first time on a Sunday. It was the sixth straight day that the capital saw more than 10,000 cases.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo also jumped, rising to 48.5% and nearing the 50% threshold for the metropolitan government to request the central government declare a state of emergency.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria climbed by one from Saturday to 23. One death was reported among those infected.

Meanwhile, Okinawa Prefecture reported 838 new cases Sunday, down more than 50% from a record high of 1,829 marked two weeks earlier.

The health ministry said Sunday that coronavirus patients in serious condition numbered 767, up by 33 from the previous day.

On Saturday, the number of newly confirmed infections nationwide came to 84,937, with the daily count hitting a record high for the fifth straight day and topping 80,000 for the second consecutive day. Thirty-nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country.

Sixteen of the country’s 47 prefectures logged record daily numbers of infections on Saturday. Of them, Hokkaido saw 3,002 cases, Kanagawa Prefecture reported 8,699 cases, Aichi Prefecture confirmed 5,613 cases, Osaka Prefecture saw 10,383 cases and Fukuoka reported 4,949 cases.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Government has introduced a system in which residents who show positive results through the use of antigen test kits and have no or mild symptoms are allowed to self-isolate by skipping detailed tests at medical institutions.

As of Saturday, 269 people had reported their infections under the system.