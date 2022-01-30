In a series of class-action lawsuits filed against contentious 2015 national security legislation, 18 out of 20 rulings dismissed plaintiffs’ demands on the grounds that Japan had not been a target of an armed attack, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

“The verdicts amount to saying that such lawsuits should be filed after war breaks out,” said Mamoru Fukuda, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs. “They did not fairly respond to the plaintiffs’ concerns.”

A total of 25 lawsuits against the security legislation — enacted in 2015 to allow Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense for the first time since the end of World War II — have been filed with 22 district courts, with the number of plaintiffs totaling some 7,700.

Rulings have been handed down in 20 of the lawsuits by 16 district courts and three high courts. All of the verdicts dismissed the demands from the plaintiffs’ side.

The plaintiffs said in their petitions that the legislation allowing for collective self-defense has increased the risk of Japan getting directly involved in war or becoming a target of terrorist attacks.

Claiming that the legislation violates the Constitution’s pacifist Article 9, as well as Article 13, which guarantees personal rights, they said future danger to their lives increased compared to before the enactment of the legislation. This has led to feelings of fear and anxiety and has disrupted their tranquil lives, the plaintiffs said.

Article 9 stipulates that Japanese people “forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.” Article 13 states: “All of the people shall be respected as individuals. Their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness shall, to the extent that it does not interfere with the public welfare, be the supreme consideration in legislation and in other governmental affairs.”

“It cannot be said that the dangers to the plaintiffs’ lives and bodies have become imminent or real,” the Sapporo District Court said in its ruling.

The Tokyo District Court said in its ruling that, “It cannot be said that the plaintiffs’ benefits of living a tranquil life have been violated.”

The rulings did not touch on possible future dangers the plaintiffs may face.

A ruling issued by Sapporo High Court in May 2021 said that a tranquil life sought by the plaintiffs “cannot be understood to fall within the scope of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”

The one handed down by the Yamaguchi District Court in July 2021 said, “The plaintiffs’ claims represent nothing more than a feeling of annoyance or anxiety.”

All 20 rulings avoided giving a judgment as to whether the national security laws are constitutional or not.

“It may be very difficult for courts to say that the laws are constitutional because they are highly likely to be unconstitutional,” a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.

Three of the 20 rulings, issued respectively by the Sapporo High Court, Osaka High Court and the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court, have been finalized as the plaintiffs’ side either withdrew an appeal or did not file an appeal.