Star Flyer has said that it will allow passengers to bring their pets with them into aircraft cabins from March 27.

The airline will be the first in Japan to offer such a service for regular domestic flights.

With the airline industry in a tough business environment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Star Flyer is hoping to stimulate air travel demand through the new service.

On the route between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture, Star Flyer will offer the new service on four flights per day. One pet per flight will be accepted into the cabin with its owner.

The service, which will only be available for small dogs and cats, will cost ¥50,000 per animal. Seats in the last row of a plane will be offered for the pets.

Dogs and cats will be required to wear diapers when flying in the cabin. While onboard, owners will not be allowed to take their pets out of their cages, which will be situated on the seats.