Children who were infected with COVID-19 when the delta variant was the dominant strain last year tended to develop more severe symptoms compared to infections during previous waves, a study showed Tuesday.

During the delta wave in Japan between August and October of 2021, the proportion of children treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units and all children hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections was 14 times higher than that of such children between October 2020 and May 2021, before a surge in delta cases, according to the joint study by the National Center for Child Health and Development (NCCHD) and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine (NCGM).

This is the country’s first large-scale study that compared COVID-19 symptoms in pediatric cases before and during the delta wave.

The survey, which used a database managed by the NCGM, covered 349 patients age under 18 during the delta wave, when the country was in the fifth wave of infections, and 950 patients in the same age group during the period before the delta surge.

The proportion of patients who needed oxygen supply came to 3.2% during the delta wave, 1.1 percentage points higher than before the spread of the variant.

The percentage of children treated in ICUs came to 1.4% when the delta variant was raging, 14 times higher than during the period before the delta wave. There were no deaths among the infected children during both periods.

It is believed that children tend not to develop serious symptoms even if they are infected with COVID-19.

However, the research team said that the survey suggested cases requiring ICU treatment would increase if the number of infected people rises, even when it comes to children.