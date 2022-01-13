The government is considering shortening the current 14-day isolation period for those who have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, as well as relaxing hospitalization and quarantine rules, officials said Thursday.

The move comes as infections with the omicron variant are spreading rapidly and affecting social infrastructure, especially with medical workers being unable to work if they become close contacts.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested the government would revise the hospitalization standards for COVID-19 patients.

The omicron variant “is highly infectious but is believed to be unlikely to cause severe symptoms and to have short incubation periods,” Kishida pointed out.

On Wednesday, he met with Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the junior party in the ruling coalition, at the Prime Minister’s Office. Ishii proposed revising the quarantine rules for close contacts of coronavirus cases, as well as the hospitalization standards.

The prime minister responded positively, saying, “We need to take measures that reflect the characteristics” of the new variant.

Earlier this month, the government withdrew the policy of hospitalizing all people infected with the omicron variant and allowed some of them to recover at home or lodging facilities.

However, some patients still need to stay in hospital for 14 days or longer, while people who come into close contact with the omicron variant are requested to self-isolate for 14 days.

Due to the strict measures, Okinawa Prefecture is facing a shortage of medical workers, which could put a squeeze on the prefecture’s medical system, even if enough hospital beds are available.

In Okinawa, the number of medical workers who had to take leave due to infection or being a close contact reached a record 628 on Wednesday.

With omicron’s spread expected to affect education, welfare and other services as well, many prefectural governors at a meeting of the National Governors’ Association on Wednesday urged the central government to consider promptly shortening the quarantine period for close contacts of the omicron variant.

The Japan Medical Association’s Satoshi Kamayachi, a member of the ministry panel, told reporters Wednesday that setting the hospitalization and treatment period for infected people at 10 days is an option that will be considered.

Meanwhile, the ministry, reconfirming its notification in August, said Wednesday that medical workers who have had a close contact with an infected person can treat coronavirus patients without having to wait 14 days, if they have been vaccinated and have tested negative for the virus.

The government is considering also applying this rule to other essential workers such as staff at elderly care facilities.

Also Wednesday, the health ministry said a total of 16,073 hospitals in Japan are ready to treat COVID-19 patients at home or in lodging facilities in the event of a surge in infection cases.

The figure was 30% higher than the around 12,000 in place as of the end of November.

The increase comes as the ministry aims to secure medical treatment for patients staying home while preventing shortages of hospital beds, especially when the omicron variant is on the rise.

“We’ll continue to act swiftly so that people can recover without worries even amid a rapid spread,” health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.

The government is seeking to create a system in which those who test positive for the virus can contact hospitals that day or the following day, and get medical checkups at home.