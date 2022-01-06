Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has vowed to take tough action to quell deadly protests that posed the biggest challenge to the country’s leadership in decades.

The demonstrations started over the weekend in western Kazakhstan over a jump in fuel prices, but quickly spilled into broader discontent drawing thousands to the streets across the country. In the former capital, Almaty, both city hall and the president’s residence were ablaze after protesters stormed the buildings on Wednesday, Interfax reported.

“I intend to act as harshly as possible,” Tokayev said in a national address, Law-enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty, he said, blaming the protests on “financially motivated conspirators.”

Some of the protesters called for the country’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who for over three decades has been the major political force in the country, to let go of the reins of power. He chose Tokayev as successor in 2019.

The instability on Russia’s southern border will be a test for President Vladimir Putin, who is currently involved in high-stakes negotiations with the U.S. and Europe over a simmering conflict on Ukraine.

Russia and its allies said they would send troops to help Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quell protests after anti-government demonstrators seized official buildings and a major airport in the biggest challenge to the central Asian country’s leadership in decades.

Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

The announcement, made in the early hours Thursday, came after Kazakh authorities imposed a nationwide state of emergency and sent military units to fight what Tokayev called “terrorist bands.”

Citing “threats to the national security and sovereignty” of Kazakhstan caused “in part by intervention from abroad,” the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) decided to deploy “peacekeeping forces” for a “limited period with the goal of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country,” according to the brief statement posted at 1:20 a.m. Moscow time on the Kremlin website.

It didn’t include any details on the size of the deployment or which countries would send troops. The CSTO is dominated by Russia and also includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The Kremlin has regularly condemned street protests in former Soviet states, labeling them attempts by the West to use “color revolutions” to overthrow governments. This latest action marks the second major move by Moscow in as many years to shore up an ally facing upheaval. In 2020, President Vladimir Putin stepped in to back Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on popular protests, which drew sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Seeking to defuse the crisis, Tokayev accepted his government’s resignation and removed several top security officials Wednesday. He also said he was taking over as head of the Security Council from Nazarbayev and pledged to stay in the capital “whatever happens.”

The state of emergency gives Tokayev the power to impose a curfew, ban protests, and restrict internet access to quell the rare show of dissent in central Asia’s biggest oil producer.

There was an internet blackout around the country by Wednesday after a day of mobile internet disruptions and partial restrictions, according to NetBlocks, a London-based monitoring agency.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan delivers remarks at the United Nations headquarters in New York in September 2019. As protests in the oil-rich Central Asian country gain momentum, the events threaten to reverberate across the region. | DAVE SANDERS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Kazakhstan’s benchmark stock index fell 3% in Almaty. The Kazakhstani tenge weakened and yields on dollar bonds due in July 2045 rose to the highest since May 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Like other countries, Kazakhstan has seen inflation soar and its wealth gap widen during the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer price growth jumped to 8.7% in November, exceeding the central bank’s 6% target.

The country of 19 million people has struggled with price growth and domestic fuel supplies as global energy crunch made exports more appealing. Kazakhstan produced roughly 1.9 million barrels a day of oil in December.

The last time unrest led to a state of emergency in Kazakhstan was in 2011. Those protests, which also started in the Mangystau region, were over oil worker wages and led to at least 14 deaths.

