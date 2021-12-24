Japan is not planning to send Cabinet ministers to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, in line with the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, and instead send Tokyo organizing president Seiko Hashimoto and two other officials, government sources said Friday.

Japanese athletes, however, will take part in the Games in February as scheduled, Matsuno said. Japan will instead send Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, and Kazuyuki Mori, president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, NHK reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno is expected to unveil the plan in a news conference later in the day, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not announce the plan so as not to directly provoke Beijing, especially as Japan and China are due to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations in 2022, according to the sources.

The United States and other countries such as Australia, Britain and Canada have announced similar measures, citing China's human rights record.

Tokyo has given up on plans to send senior officials to the Beijing Games because it has seen little improvement in the human rights situations in the far western Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, the sources said.

Kishida has made human rights a major pillar of Japan's diplomacy.

China has criticized the United States and other countries for their handling of the Beijing Olympics, saying politicizing sports is against the spirit of the Olympic Charter.