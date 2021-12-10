At least 80% of fine art professors at universities, and film and theater awards judges in Japan are male, according to a survey released Thursday by an arts organization, highlighting the gender imbalance in the field.

An average of 72% of students in faculties of fine arts at 15 major art universities were female, while 88% of professors, 72% of associate professors and 68% of lecturers were male, according to the survey conducted by the Investigation Team for the Arts, which supports gender equality in the field.

In the film industry, 80% of the judges and 85% of the winners in six annual film awards between 2011 and 2020 were male; 81% of the judges and 62% of the winners in six theater prizes in 2020 and 2021 were also male.

“In the first place, the gender ratio of film crews is imbalanced,” said movie director Koji Fukada at a news conference. “We should not only rely on individuals but have a social system that creates a better workplace.” Fukuda’s 2016 film “Harmonium” won a prize at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Media critic Chiki Ogiue said that the gender imbalance helps create “a hotbed for harassment.”

In the U.S. film industry, Hollywood has had its own share of problems with gender inequality and sexual harassment.

Powerful producer Harvey Weinstein was first indicted in 2018 after allegations emerged that he sexually assaulted multiple women in the industry over the course of several years, causing the #MeToo social media movement denouncing sexual harassment to gain momentum worldwide.