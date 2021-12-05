The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up by 11 from the week before and the 24th straight day below 30.

The seven-day average of new cases was 16.3, up from 14.1 the week before.

There were no new deaths among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo while the number of severely ill patients counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged at two. Sunday also marked the 50th straight day below 50 cases in the capital.

Japan confirmed 131 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while no new fatalities were reported among infected people across the country. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by four from the previous day to 28.