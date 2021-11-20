The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 24 a week before.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 16.6, down from 24.4 a week earlier.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained at 9, while two deaths were reported.

Across Japan on Friday, new cases totaled 159, while no deaths were logged for the first time since Nov. 7.