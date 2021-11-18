Tokyo confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as cases remained below 50 for 33 consecutive days.

Thursday’s figure was down by 11 from a week before. The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 19.6, compared to 25.6 a week before. One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 10, unchanged from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture logged 28 new cases and two deaths while Saitama Prefecture logged a single case.

Across Japan, new cases totaled 204 on Wednesday.

While most prefectures continue to see a downtrend, Hokkaido reported 35 new cases on Tuesday and 40 new cases on Wednesday. Of the total over the two days, 36 were infected in a cluster outbreak at a medical institution in Sapporo.

Five new deaths were reported in Japan on Wednesday, standing below 10 for the 12th consecutive day.

The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients totaled 78, down by four from Tuesday, according to the health ministry.