The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 24 new coronavirus infections on Friday, down by two from a week earlier and below 50 for the 13th straight day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 25.4, down from 39.1 the previous week.

On Friday, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from the previous day to 14. Three new deaths among infected people were reported.

The health ministry said Friday the nationwide number of severely ill patients dropped 32 from a day before to 145.

Across Japan, 274 new infections were confirmed on Thursday, with no new cases found in 13 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Iwate, Yamagata, Kumamoto and Kagoshima. Osaka logged 61 new cases, the most among all prefectures.

Nine new fatalities were reported in the country on the day.