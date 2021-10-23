Japanese staffing firm Pasona Group Inc. has said it will launch next month a service focused on introducing to companies in Japan overseas IT engineers who will work remotely from home amid travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 1, Pasona will begin its cross-border remote human resources service, covering those who are highly skilled in the IT field in such countries as India, South Korea and Vietnam, according to a press release last Tuesday.

The recruitment agency said it aims to connect around 300 IT professionals to companies in Japan over a three-year period. Tasks such as smartphone app development and website building will be entrusted to those workers directly by firms in Japan or via Pasona’s local offices, according to the company.

By 2030, Japan is expected to face a shortage of up to 790,000 IT personnel, according to a 2019 survey conducted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

While interest in recruiting foreign talent by Japan-based companies is growing, travel restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented domestic firms from bringing in workers from abroad, according to Pasona.

The staffing firm said it is mainly targeting IT talent in Asian markets where it already has a presence or is planning expansion, cooperating with local science universities to secure personnel.