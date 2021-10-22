Kei Komuro, who is set to marry Princess Mako next week, has won a writing competition sponsored by the New York State Bar Association for law school students, it has been learned.

According to the NYSBA’s website, Komuro, 30, won the first prize in the business law section of the competition for his article, titled “Compliance Problems in Website Accessibility and Implications for Entrepreneurs.” He will be given $2,000 in prize money.

Komuro will be honored at an online event slated for Tuesday, when he marries Princess Mako, 29, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

He placed second in the same section of the previous NYSBA writing competition.

Komuro, who graduated from Fordham University’s law school in New York in May, took New York state’s bar examination in July. The results of the exam will be announced by Nov. 10.