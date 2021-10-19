Tokyo confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after reporting just 29 new cases — the first tally below 30 since June 22 last year.

Tuesday’s figure is down by 41 from a week earlier as the cases continue to see a downtrend in the capital and across the rest of the nation.

The seven-day average of new infections confirmed each day in Tokyo came to 51.7, compared to 99.7 a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards decreased by five from the previous day to 26, while 13 new deaths were reported among infected people.

On Monday, 232 new cases were reported across the nation in the first daily count below 300 since Oct. 12 last year.

Deaths among COVID-19 patients came to 17 on Monday, while the number of severely ill patients fell by five from Sunday to 312.