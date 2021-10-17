Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traveled to Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday to visit the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant for the first time since taking office Oct. 4.

He will receive an explanation from officials of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on progress in the work to decommission the nuclear power station and on treated radioactive water at the plant.

Kishida is expected to show his resolve to make all-out efforts to tackle possible misinformation and unfounded rumors related to the planned release of the water, which contains tritium, a radioactive substance, into the ocean.

This is his first visit as prime minister to Fukushima, which was hit hard by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami, and the subsequent severe accident at the Tepco nuclear plant. An unprecedented triple meltdown occurred at the Fukushima No. 1 plant due to damage from the natural disaster.

After the visit to the Fukushima No. 1 plant, which straddles the towns of Okuma and Futaba, Kishida will move to Namie, Fukushima, to lay flowers at a monument built in the town for victims of the natural disaster.

He will also visit a post-disaster reconstruction hub in Futaba as the government aims to lift its evacuation order related to the nuclear accident for the town next year.

The prime minister is slated to hold talks with residents of the town of Tomioka, Fukushima, to give an explanation on the government’s efforts to speed up the reconstruction of the prefecture.

On Saturday, he visited areas damaged by the quake and tsunami in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offers a prayer at a tsunami memorial park in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Kishida offered flowers and prayed at a tsunami memorial park in the coastal city of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, the first stop on his visit to the Tohoku region to also hold discussions with local people.

In the nearby city of Ofunato, he spoke with people in the fisheries sector, saying, “I would like to take the opinions and incorporate them in my economic policy.”

Kishida became prime minister on Oct. 4, days after he won the leadership election of the Liberal Democratic Party. He dissolved the House of Representatives on Thursday for a general election on Oct. 31, seeking a public mandate for his new government.

In its campaign platform, the ruling party said it will speed up efforts to rebuild the northeastern region.

“Without reconstruction from the Great East Japan Earthquake, there will be no revival of Japan,” Kishida said of the March 2011 disaster in his first policy speech in the Diet earlier this month.

“In keeping with my strong feelings on this, we will work exhaustively to realize assistance for victims of the disaster, the rebuilding of industries and livelihoods, and the reconstruction and revival of Fukushima.”

Kishida has set a Lower House majority of 233 seats for the LDP and its ruling coalition partner Komeito as a minimum target for the election. The two parties held 305 seats in the lower chamber before it was dissolved.