The Tokyo area was jolted by a strong earthquake on Thursday night, but there were no reports of major damage and there was no risk of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.1 quake, registering a strong 5 on Japan's intensity scale, brought the strongest shaking to Tokyo's central wards since the Great East Japan Earthquake Disaster in 2011.

The quake occurred at 10:41 p.m., logging a strong 5 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, with the focus in northwestern Chiba Prefecture at a depth of about 80 kilometers, the Meteorological Agency said.

Fire department officials in Chiba Prefecture reported two injuries, including a teenage girl in the city of Tomisato and a woman in her 70s in the city of Mobara, NHK said. One woman in her 50s in Kanagawa Prefecture was injured when she fell and hit her head, the broadcaster reported.

There were no reported abnormalities at any of the nation's nuclear power facilities, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, adding that the government was still confirming any damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. said that as of 11 p.m. about 250 households in the capital's Shinjuku Ward were experiencing power outages. Television footage showed that power was out at Tokyo's Shinagawa Station more than an hour after the quake.

A Meteorological Agency map shows the intensity of Thursday’s earthquake in the Kanto area. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

Several train lines were suspended following the quake, news reports said, while runways at Tokyo's Haneda Airport were closed for safety checks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government immediately set up a task force to respond to the quake, told reporters late Thursday he had ordered officials to help quake victims and prevent further damage.

