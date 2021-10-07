Komeito, the junior partner of Japan’s ruling coalition, will call for individual laws to restrict private rights in times of emergencies, including large-scale natural disasters, in its manifesto for the Oct. 31 general election, released Wednesday.

The pledge sets the party clearly apart from the governing Liberal Democratic Party, which has proposed an emergency action clause in a draft constitutional amendment.

Komeito’s campaign agenda for the House of Representatives election states that when responding to emergency situations, the only option will be to specify certain restrictions on private rights and related procedures — as well as necessary compensation — in individual laws related to crisis management.

Komeito will also aim to create a system that would enable parliament to hold online sessions in order to maintain the functions of the legislature in times of disasters.

The party’s campaign promises also say more than previous versions about how Japan should deal with China.

China should fulfill its responsibilities to the international society with transparency, the party says in a veiled expression of concern over human rights in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

Komeito also denounces Chinese coast guard ships’ intrusions into waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea as a violation of international law. China claims the islands, calling them Diaoyu.

The campaign promises clarify the party’s commitment to keeping the Constitution’s war-renouncing Article 9 unchanged. The party, known for its pacifist bent, will say it will firmly maintain the article’s provisions one and two, noting Japan’s exclusively defense-oriented posture.

Regarding measures against the novel coronavirus crisis, Komeito’s policy pledges include a ¥100,000 benefit to families raising children. The party will also call for a system to give reward points worth tens of thousands of yen to holders of My Number social security and taxation ID cards.