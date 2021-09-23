Waseda University is set to launch a new facility bearing the name of internationally acclaimed novelist Haruki Murakami next month with an aim to turn it into a research hub of literature and culture.

The university will open the Waseda International House of Literature, nicknamed the Murakami Haruki Library, on Oct. 1 at its campus in Tokyo.

During a news conference to announce the opening of the facility, Murakami, a graduate of Waseda, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, expressed hope that “the library will become a place (for students) to send out the new culture of Waseda University.”

It’s important for students to learn from professors, “but at the same time, I want students to use this facility to pitch their ideas and actually start something specific.”

“To be honest, it would probably be better to create a facility like this after I’m dead. Then someone else would take care of everything while I would just be sleeping,” he joked.

But “this is launching while I’m alive, so I’ll help as much as I can to create the environment that matches with the images I have.”

The facility, a five-story building redesigned and renovated by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, features works by Murakami that the author donated, as well as documents related to Murakami and his work. The facility is expected to promote communication among researchers working on topics related to Murakami. The facility is also intended to facilitate research on translation, as Murakami is also a translator.

The Murakami Haruki Library features an area replicating the author’s workspace. | KAZUAKI NAGATA

The library also boasts a cafe and a space that replicates Murakami’s own workspace.

From the main entrance, a tunnel-like atrium that connects the basement through to the second floor welcomes visitors. Kuma said the tunnel symbolizes his image of Murakami’s works, whose stories take readers to different worlds, much like a tunnel.

The new facility is financially supported by Fast Retailing Co. Chairman Tadashi Yanai, who is also a Waseda graduate and enrolled in the same year as Murakami.

“What I am worried about most these days is that Japan has lost its ability to promote not just its literature but also its culture … to the world,” said Yanai.

Fast Retailing, which owns the Uniqlo apparel brand, runs businesses all over the world, but the influence of Japanese culture is very weak, he claimed.

“Despite that, Mr. Murakami’s books are very popular everywhere,” Yanai said. He added he hopes that the new facility will act as a bridge between Japan and the rest of the world to spread Japanese culture more widely.

The library is open to the public but for the rest of the fiscal year visitors need to make a reservation ahead of time due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit Waseda University's website.

