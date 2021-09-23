Tokyo confirmed 531 new coronavirus infections Thursday, down from 831 a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the capital marked the 32nd straight day of week-on-week decline.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 18.

The seven-day average of new cases though Thursday came to 547.4, compared with 1,011.4 a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 143.

Nationwide, 3,245 new cases and 54 deaths were confirmed Wednesday. The number of severely ill cases stood at 1,383, down by 46.