Thirty-two novel coronavirus sufferers staying home as instructed died in Tokyo between December last year and August this year, the metropolitan government has said.

Of those, 21 died last month, when a record-breaking surge in infections further strained the medical care system.

Daily infection cases hit Tokyo’s current record high of 5,773 on Aug. 13. The number of COVID-19 sufferers self-isolating at home or waiting to be hospitalized reached some 40,000 on Aug. 21.

Of the 32 deaths at home, four cases were in their 30s, another four in their 40s, nine in their 50s, and 15 in their 60s or over, according to a document submitted to a novel coronavirus special committee of the metropolitan assembly on Tuesday.

The document also showed that 36 other coronavirus sufferers died while staying at care facilities for older people as instructed by authorities.

Some delta variant cases saw their symptoms deteriorate to life-threatening levels rapidly after being diagnosed with mild symptoms, a senior metropolitan government official told the committee meeting.

Also at the meeting, the metropolitan government reported that 96.3% of eateries and bars followed its request to close by 8 p.m. in areas near major train stations in Tokyo between July 12, when the Japanese capital entered its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, and Aug 31.

The metropolitan government said it will consider relaxing the restrictions on the serving of alcohol at eateries and bars where thorough coronavirus measures are taken, while examining the infection situation and progress in vaccinations.