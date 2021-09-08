The economy ministry has decided to cancel up to ¥30 million in subsidies for a music event in Aichi Prefecture because appropriate measures were not taken against the coronavirus.

The organizer of the Namimonogatari 2021 music festival, held in Tokoname on Aug. 29, has been notified of the decision, which was made Tuesday.

Videos of the event uploaded on social media showed audience members not distancing themselves from each other, with some shouting without wearing face masks.

Alcoholic drinks were sold at the venue despite the prefecture’s request not to sell such beverages, leading Gov. Hideaki Omura to protest to the organizer.

The prefecture had confirmed at least 14 cases of coronavirus infections among participants as of Tuesday, concluding that an infection cluster occurred at the event.

The economy ministry revoked its decision to grant the organizer funds from the Japan Content Localization and Distribution Live Entertainment Subsidy Project, which is for businesses that produce and sell video clips from live performances in Japan targeting foreign markets.

The decision, made after the organizer promised in writing to take thorough infection prevention measures, was canceled because the ministry sees problems with the event, including the sale of alcoholic drinks against Aichi’s request and the lack of measures to prevent close contacts among the audience.