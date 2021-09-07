The Japanese government is considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet on Oct. 4 to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor, sources said Tuesday.

The winner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race on Sept. 29 is set to be voted in as the party and its junior coalition partner Komeito control the powerful House of Representatives.

Suga abruptly announced his resignation last week after less than a year in office amid mounting criticism over his COVID-19 response.

If the extraordinary session is called on Oct. 4 and the new prime minister delivers a policy speech in the same week, as is customary, with questioning from opposition leaders the following week, the upcoming general election could be held as early as Nov. 7.

The race to succeed Suga is heating up, with hopefuls including former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and vaccine czar Taro Kono working to gather support for the LDP leadership race.

Former communications minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce her bid at a news conference on Wednesday, while former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is still on the fence.

Ishiba had long been a contender to become prime minister but placed third behind Suga and Kishida in last September’s LDP leadership race, getting a solid number of votes from delegates from the party’s local chapters but failing to win over lawmakers.

Some people close to Ishiba are urging him to run again, while others see his chances at winning as slim and are instead pushing him to back Kono, who consistently places high in opinion polls on who is most fit to become prime minister.