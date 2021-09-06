Fumio Kishida, who will run for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has suggested that if he is elected prime minister he would consider revising the Self-Defense Forces law to ease the way for the overseas dispatch of the SDF on an evacuation mission.

Appearing on a television program on Sunday, Kishida, former policy chief of the LDP and former foreign minister, said the government should reflect on the SDF’s failure to evacuate local staff members of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul from the strife-torn country.

“There is a question from the standpoint of the popular sentiment about the requirement of confirming local safety before SDF troops are dispatched (overseas),” Kishida said.

The SDF law allows the SDF to airlift Japanese nationals and others in times of emergency overseas on condition that the transportation mission can be conducted safely.

Last week, the SDF was ordered to end a mission to evacuate Japanese citizens and others from Afghanistan. The government found it difficult to continue the mission as safety is no longer guaranteed after the U.S. military withdrew from the country, where the Taliban have taken control.

Kishida also said the government’s leadership role should be clarified in order to resolve the shortage of hospital beds for people infected with the novel coronavirus.

He mentioned the possibility of amending a law to enable the government to order medical institutions to secure beds for COVID-19 patients.

“We should consider whether stronger response capability is needed, whether a law revision is needed,” he said.

Appearing on another television program on Monday, Kishida also said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been “too optimistic” in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, pointing out that the prime minister was late in dealing with changes such as emergence of highly contagious delta variant.

“I will listen to people’s voices and fight the leadership race to regain people’s confidence in politics,” he said.

In addition, Kishida said that if he becomes prime minister, he would present the public with additional economic stimulus measures before entering the next election for the House of Representatives, which needs to be held by autumn.

Kishida has announced that he will run in the coming LDP presidential election, slated for Sept. 29, of which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to bow out after only a year in office.