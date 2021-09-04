Takayuki Fuse, president of major Japanese beer brewer Kirin Brewery Co., died of ventricular fibrillation at a hospital in Tokyo on Wednesday. He was 61.

Yoshinori Isozaki, president of the company’s parent, Kirin Holdings Co., will concurrently serve as the head of Kirin Brewery for the time being.

After taking up the position of president in 2015, Fuse successfully boosted the company’s market share with the launch of the popular Honkirin beer-like beverage in 2018, as well as the renewal of Kirin’s mainstay Ichibanshibori beer.

In 2020, Kirin held the largest share in the beer and quasi-beer market for the first time in 11 years, ousting Asahi Breweries Ltd. from the top spot.