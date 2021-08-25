Osaka Prefecture reported a record high 2,808 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the government prepared to once again expand emergency measures over the nationwide outbreak.

Tokyo confirmed 4,228 new cases on Wednesday as the number of severely ill patients hit a record high 277. The case tally in the capital fell from the 5,386 reported a week earlier. The metropolitan government also reported 11 deaths linked to the virus. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo through Wednesday was 4,471.4, compared with 4,696.6 the week before. It is the first time for the seven-day average to drop from the previous week since mid-June.

Aichi Prefecture, one of the prefectures to newly come under a state of emergency, reported a record high 1,815 cases. Hyogo Prefecture marked 1,088 cases and Okinawa 809 cases, both record highs.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide totaled 1,964 as of Tuesday, rising 29 from the previous day and logging a record high for the 13th consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the number of infections confirmed in Japan came to 21,569, hitting a record high for a Tuesday. New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 42.