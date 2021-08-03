The central government has switched tacks, adopting a new policy urging COVID-19 patients in Tokyo and other areas experiencing a surge in infections to recuperate at home unless they are seriously ill or at risk of developing severe symptoms.

The advisory is aimed at preventing a shortage of hospital beds, as the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, continues to spread rapidly nationwide.

“We are working to secure hospital beds so that seriously ill patients and those at high risk can be hospitalized for sure,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of Cabinet ministers Monday. “We will also make arrangements to allow other patients to be admitted to hospitals if their condition deteriorates.”

Under the government’s previous guidelines, patients at high risk of developing severe symptoms were advised to be hospitalized in principle, while asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms were instructed to recuperate at accommodation facilities.

Recuperation at home had been limited to those who cannot use accommodation facilities.

But amid the ongoing fifth wave of infections, hospital bed occupancy rates have risen, mainly in Tokyo, due to a steep increase in the number of middle-aged people who have been hospitalized. This rising rate comes despite the falling number of older patients, who are more at risk of developing severe symptoms, thanks to progress in vaccinations.

The government will allow local governments to decide independently whether to follow the new advisory, without setting specific eligibility criteria for geographical areas. It also did not set out a uniform criteria for hospitalization.

If there is a risk of familial infection patients will be able to choose to heal themselves at accommodation facilities. Transmissions within households have been among the leading infection routes for new cases.

The government has upgraded a smartphone-based health management system to enable authorities to know promptly of changes in the condition of patients who are resting at home.