Tokyo confirmed 1,763 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the most ever for a Sunday as the nation struggles to contain a new wave of infections amid the Olympic Games.

Sunday’s figure is 755 more than a week before, and it marked the sixth straight day of over 1,000 cases.

Daily new infections in the capital averaged 1,453.6 in the week to Sunday, compared with 1,068.3 the previous week.

In the capital, there are 72 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, down two from Saturday.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed a total of 3,574 new cases, including 1,128 cases in Tokyo, 547 in Kanagawa Prefecture, 345 in Saitama Prefecture, 301 in Chiba Prefecture and 283 in Osaka Prefecture.

Saturday’s daily count in the capital fell week on week for the first time since June 19 as the number of COVID-19 tests dropped amid the four-day weekend in Japan from Thursday.