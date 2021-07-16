Osaka – A Ugandan Olympic athlete training in Japan ahead of the start of the games next week has gone missing, local officials said Friday.
The officials are looking for a 20-year-old male member of the Ugandan delegation who was training in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture.
The Ugandan delegation was among the first teams to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, which will open July 23 following a one-year postponement.
Two members of the team have tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving at Narita Airport outside Tokyo on June 19. The team only started training in Izumisano last week after it had refrained from doing so in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
