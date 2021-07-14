The Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that 84 people who were exposed to radioactive “black rain” after the 1945 U.S. bombing of Hiroshima outside the area currently recognized by the government should be eligible to receive state health care benefits.

The court upheld a lower court decision last year that ruled they should receive the same benefits as those provided to atomic bomb survivors who were in the zone where the state recognized that black rain fell.

In July last year, the Hiroshima District Court recognized all 84 plaintiffs, including family members of the original plaintiffs who have died, as hibakusha, or survivors of the atomic bombing. The court ordered the prefectural and city governments of Hiroshima to accept their applications for state health care benefits.

In the appeal trial, issues including the conditions for certifying people as survivors of the atomic bombing and the effects of black rain on the plaintiffs were disputed.

Residents in the black rain zone are eligible to receive free health checkups and atomic bomb survivors certificates. They are entitled to medical benefits in the event they develop illnesses caused by the effects of radiation.

The 84 plaintiffs were barred from receiving the benefits because they resided outside the recognized zone.

Their applications for health care benefits filed with the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments between 2015 and 2018 were rejected, prompting them to sue the governments.

The local governments, as well as the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, appealed the district court ruling last August, insisting “highly scientific proof” was necessary to determine whether the plaintiffs were in an environment affected by radiation, which is one of the conditions for being recognized as an atomic bomb survivor.

Plaintiffs who claim they should receive the same benefits as those provided for atomic bomb survivors walk to the Hiroshima High Court on Wednesday. | KYODO

The defendants argued there is no scientific proof that nuclear fallout was prevalent in the plaintiffs’ residential area and even if they were exposed to radiation, its effects on their health should be insignificant.

The plaintiffs argued they only needed to prove the possibility of health damage caused by radiation, in line with the district court ruling. “In addition to the external radiation exposure due to the rain, there was a possibility of internal exposure by consuming contaminated food and well water,” they said.

Based on previous research, the central government designated an area stretching northwest of the hypocenter of the atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, as the zone where black rain fell for an hour or longer.

The district court ruled radioactive rain fell in a wider area beyond the designated zone and the plaintiffs suffered diseases most likely caused by the influence of the atomic bombing.

Last November, the health ministry launched a review panel comprised of experts to study areas where black rain fell and its health impact after the local governments asked for an expansion of the recognized black rain zone based on the district court’s ruling.

The panel, which has met five times so far, decided to conduct climate simulations and soil investigation, in addition to analyzing journals by atomic bomb survivors.

The panel has not reached a conclusion yet. The decision by the high court is expected to significantly affect its conclusion.

“There is no reason to reverse the lower court decision. I am expecting a complete victory,” Masaaki Takano, head of the plaintiffs, said prior to Wednesday’s ruling.