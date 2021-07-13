International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Tuesday that Tokyo is the “best-ever prepared” Olympic host city despite difficult circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Japanese people can have confidence in all the efforts we are undertaking to make these games for them secure and safe, with all the intensive, most strict COVID countermeasures,” Bach added at a meeting with the games organizing committee held 10 days before the opening ceremony.

Bach arrived in Tokyo last Thursday for the Olympics that will open on July 23 following a one-year postponement.

“We are sitting in one boat and we are rowing together with full force in the same direction,” Bach said as he met with Seiko Hashimoto, head of the organizing committee, in his first in-person meeting since his arrival in Tokyo last Thursday. “Our common target is a safe and secure games for everybody.”

Still, fears remain among many people in Japan that the pandemic-postponed Olympics could turn into a superspreader event, even though Japanese organizers and the IOC recently decided to hold nearly 100% of the competitions without spectators.

Bach, who was until recently quarantined at his hotel, is likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, according to officials with knowledge of the plan.