The government is considering extending its COVID-19 quasi-emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures for about a month until early August, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 response task force will meet Thursday to make a decision on the status of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, the sources said.

Government officials are considering introducing tougher restrictions in the Tokyo area, including having restaurants and bars suspend serving alcohol, the sources said. Currently, they are allowed to serve alcohol until 7 p.m.

Tokyo and nine other prefectures are in the quasi-emergency stage, set to expire on Sunday. The government aims to lift the designation for the six prefectures outside the Tokyo area.

The designation is expected to end in Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures as scheduled. But some officials are cautious about lifting the measure for Osaka and Hokkaido, where the COVID-19 situation remains severe.

For Okinawa Prefecture, which is under the COVID-19 state of emergency through Sunday, the government on Thursday will decide whether to extend the measure or shift it to quasi-emergency.