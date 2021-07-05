Tokyo confirmed 342 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from the 317 reported a week before, with the daily tally rising over the prior week for the 16th consecutive day.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 585.6 in the week to Monday, compared with 489 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards stands at 57, up six from Sunday. The capital also reported one death.

Elsewhere, Okinawa, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, reported 28 new cases, while Hokkaido logged 29 cases and five coronavirus-linked deaths, and Hyogo Prefecture saw 13 infections.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases confirmed nationwide reached 807,419, up 11,099 from a week before. The pace of growth increased by over 700 from the previous week, with Tokyo reporting the largest number of weekly new cases, at 4,074, followed by Kanagawa Prefecture, at 1,503. The country’s death toll linked to the virus rose by 173 to 14,861.

The total number of cases was highest in Tokyo, at 176,501, followed by Osaka Prefecture, at 103,850, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 68,312, and Aichi Prefecture, at 51,295.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 1,484 new cases, while the number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms was down by five from Saturday to 496, falling below 500 for the first time in about three months, according to the health ministry. New fatalities linked to the virus totaled six.