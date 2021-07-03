Adverse effects were experienced by 0.19% of people in Japan within 30 minutes of their first shot of Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey by the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital.

The survey covered 208,154 people aged 65 or over who were given their first Moderna vaccine shot between May 24 and June 15 at a mass vaccination venue run by the SDF in Tokyo. Their average age was 69.

The survey showed that side effects from the vaccine manufactured by the U.S. pharmaceutical company were confirmed among 395 of them.

Dizziness was reported by 98 people, palpitations by 71, and rashes by 58. No anaphylaxis cases were reported.

Women accounted for 70% of those who experienced side effects. People with thyroid disorders, asthma, cancer, and food and drug allergies were more likely to have adverse effects, according to the survey.