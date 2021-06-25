Tokyo confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, higher than the 453 reported a week before.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, marked 82 cases and four coronavirus-linked deaths, while Hokkaido reported 33 cases and four deaths.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 455.1 in the week to Friday, compared with 389 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards decreased by five from Thursday to 38. The capital reported two deaths.

Japan confirmed 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 17 from the previous day to 629. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 42.