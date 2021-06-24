The head of the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday he believes Emperor Naruhito is concerned that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics may cause a further increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

“I believe (the emperor) is concerned that while there are voices of anxiety among the public, the holding (of the events) may lead to the expansion of infections,” Yasuhiko Nishimura said at a news conference.

Emperor Naruhito is Honorary Patron for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which are due to start on July 23 after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The emperor has no political power but is widely respected as the country’s figurehead, although it is rare for him to make public statements.

Many Japanese remain skeptical about the possibility of holding even a scaled-down games safely during a pandemic. Organizers have excluded foreign spectators and limited the number of local fans who can visit venues. Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will also be banned.

Japan has largely avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that have devastated other countries, but the vaccine roll-out was initially slow and the medical system pushed to the brink in some places.

More than 50% of Japanese senior citizens have now received their first vaccine doses, NHK reported on Thursday, citing government data.