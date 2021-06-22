Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will take time off from work for the rest of the week due to severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Tuesday.

Koike has been occupied lately with work related to responding to the coronavirus pandemic and hosting the Olympics, which will start in a month. On Monday, she attended an online meeting of representatives of five organizing bodies, including the International Olympic Committee, to set spectator caps.

The Olympics and Paralympics come as Japan has been struggling to contain the virus, with polls showing most of the public hoping the event, which has been already put off from last year due to the pandemic, would be canceled or postponed.

Deputy Gov. Mitsuchika Tarao is taking over Koike’s duties while she is resting.