Tokyo confirmed 435 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, rising by nearly 100 from the 337 infections reported a week ago.

The tally was also more than the 369 cases reported June 8.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the capital came to 405.9, up from 375.9 a week before, the metropolitan government said. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria fell by two from Monday to 45. The capital also reported five death linked to the virus.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture, which is the only prefecture under a coronavirus state of emergency after the status ended in other areas Sunday, posted 98 cases and four deaths, while Hokkaido reported 29 cases and 12 deaths. Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, reported 96 cases and three deaths.

On Monday, the nationwide daily count came to 868, falling below 900 for the first time since March 22.

New COVID-19 cases stood below 50 in each of the country’s 47 prefectures except Tokyo and three prefectures neighboring the Japanese capital: Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa. Aomori and 10 other prefectures reported no new cases.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 33 across the country, according to the health ministry, while the number of patients in serious condition stood at 721 as of Monday, up by seven from the previous day.