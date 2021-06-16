The government plans to move forward on a proposal that will limit attendance at events in July and August to 10,000 spectators or 50% of a venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller, should the current state of emergency and other COVID-19 measures be lifted, official sources said Tuesday.

The government will hold a coronavirus task force meeting on Thursday, during which it is expected to lift the state of the emergency on Sunday as scheduled in most of the 10 prefectures covered by the declaration — though some, including the capital as well as Osaka, will likely shift to a quasi-state of emergency.

In areas under a quasi-emergency, attendance at events such as sports games and concerts will remain capped at 5,000 people.

Following the lifting of the state of emergency and other COVID-19 measures, the government had originally planned to allow a maximum of 5,000 people or 50% of a venue’s capacity, whichever number is greater, at big events until the end of this month.

For the capital’s National Stadium — the venue for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, with its capacity of 68,000 people — that would have meant allowing 34,000 spectators.

A proposal was made to limit the number of spectators to 10,000 as a transitional measure after government officials expressed concerns over such a large crowd.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the limit on spectators at the Olympics will be set according to the government’s restrictions on the number of attendees at major events.

But the details remain subject to change depending on discussions at Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting, as many health experts have advised against holding the games with spectators.

The government will discuss with relevant ministers the same day to decide on the direction to take.

A regional political party affiliated with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Tuesday that this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics should be held without spectators due to concerns over COVID-19 infections.

A pledge to push for a games without spectators is one of the key campaign promises of Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First party) unveiled the same day for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on July 4. Koike serves as the party’s special adviser.

“We have been calling on (parties concerned) to explore all kinds of options,” said Kunihiko Koyama, chairman of the policy research council for the party, which is the largest in the Tokyo assembly, in an interview.

He added that “if the state (and other stakeholders) will stage the games by any means, we will be seeking to have the events held without spectators.”

Koike was not clear about her stance on the issue, simply telling reporters the same day, “I’m aware that there are various opinions.”

The organizers of the Olympics and Paralympics want to allow at least some people in the stands, and will decide on an upper limit for domestic spectators by the end of June. Overseas spectators have already been prohibited.

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party, holding the second and third largest number of seats in the local assembly, have been calling for the Olympics and Paralympics to be held safely with proper antivirus measures, but they have not included the issue of staging the Summer Games in their party manifestos.

In the upcoming election, the Tomin First party will be fighting to retain dominance in the assembly against the LDP and Komeito.

The other two key pillars of the regional party’s platform are resuming economic activities through carrying out vaccinations at an “explosive speed,” and implementing enhanced health care measures to protect Tokyoites.