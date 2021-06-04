Tokyo confirmed 472 cases of new COVID-19 on Friday, with the daily tally falling from week-before levels for 22 consecutive days.

Aichi Prefecture marked 266 cases, while Okinawa Prefecture reported 247 cases and Hokkaido 203 cases.

The capital’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Friday stood at 455, compared with 580 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria dropped by five from the previous day to 62.

On Thursday, the nationwide daily count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases totaled 2,831.

New coronavirus-linked deaths totaled 111. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 57 from Wednesday to 1,227, standing below 1,300 for the second consecutive day.