Major travel agency JTB Corp. has resumed sales of official tours for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with packages that include tickets and accommodations.

The tours, which vary from short stays of two nights and three days to extended trips of 18 nights and 19 days, went on sale at the firm’s stores and call centers starting Monday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The firm will give out refunds if the games are held without spectators.

While a decision on spectators has yet to be made, the agency said it started selling the packages given the dwindling number of days left before the games begin on July 23.

If a person gets infected with COVID-19 while participating on a tour, he or she will not get a refund for missed events but will receive a consolatory payment of ¥30,000 from the company.

JTB initially started accepting applications to enter a lottery for Olympic tours in 2019, but it stopped taking applications after the games were postponed due to the pandemic.

Only three travel agencies — JTB, Tobu Top Tours Co. and KNT-CT Holdings Co. — can offer official Olympic tours in Japan. In addition to JTB, Tobu Top Tours started selling tours via lottery on Monday. KNT-CT Holdings said it is considering resuming sales after the government lifts the state of emergency for COVID-19.