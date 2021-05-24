Yomiuri Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi has proposed that Tokyo Dome, home of the Japanese professional baseball team, be used for free as a venue for coronavirus vaccinations.

Yamaguchi, also president of major newspaper publisher Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, reported the plan to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday. Suga welcomed the plan, saying, “It’s a good idea, so I want you to move ahead with it.”

“We want to support the vaccination drives of Bunkyo and Shinjuku wards in Tokyo,” Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Japanese capital. Shinjuku Ward neighbors Bunkyo Ward, where the baseball stadium is located.

Inoculations at the ballpark are planned to start in August, targeting general citizens aged up to 64, after the vaccinations of people aged 65 or over, the second priority group after medical workers in Japan’s novel coronavirus vaccination program, end in Bunkyo and Shinjuku wards, according to Yamaguchi.

Reservations are planned to be accepted from late June, Yamaguchi said, adding that he hopes at least 1,000 people will get inoculated at Tokyo Dome each day.

“Emergencies can be largely dealt with because the ballpark has a medical office,” Yamaguchi said.

Specifically, the vaccination venue will be set up at the concourse of the dome stadium, Yamaguchi said. Also being considered is a plan to allow people visiting Tokyo Dome for vaccination on days when baseball games are scheduled there to watch players practice before the games.